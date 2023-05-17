Moscow expects problems with Russian part of grain deal to be resolved shortly — UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, May 17. /TASS/. Moscow agreed to the extension of the grain deal, because it expects that the problems with the Russian part of the agreement will be resolved, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told reporters Wednesday.

"We were negotiating until lately. […] We still remain hopeful that the problems, which we understand, will be resolved, the sooner, the better," he said, answering a question on the reasons behind the grain deal extension.

When asked if any new preconditions were voiced for the extension of this initiative, the diplomat said: "these are not preconditions, but our long-standing demand that the deal is implemented in full, including the Russian part of this package."

According to the envoy, the Russian side makes it clear in its statement that "the issues that Moscow has been raising all this time must be resolved in the nearest future."

The Russian representative was also asked if the Russian side plans to notify UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about the extension of the grain deal.

"I will do what my capital would tell me to," he said in response.