Global trends show inevitability of multipolarity — Belarusian foreign minister

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Global trends and the integration experience of Moscow and Minsk prove that the transition to multipolarity is inevitable and that the world order will not remain the same, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday.

According to Aleinik, while most nations seek multipolarity, some countries just want to hang onto their dominance, so they make attempts to deprive Russia and Belarus of their sovereignty.

"The trends we are witnessing in the world nowadays, as well as our own integration experience, prove that such efforts will be futile, as the processes of global transformation and gradual transition to a multipolar world, which were launched by the West itself, cannot be reversed. The world will no longer be the same," he said.

Aleinik emphasized that it is unacceptable for a certain group of countries to have a just and safe world order, under which "the rights of nations and peoples to their own independent civilizational path of development will be respected," as those countries merely want to impose conditions which benefit them on others, and once they lose them, they will give up "their traditional ways of enrichment."

"This is the crux of the moment. And that is why we are being pressured, economically undermined and faced with attempts of domestic destabilization," the Belarusian foreign minister said.