Belarus for security for all, not for select few — MFA

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Belarus is for security for all countries, and not for select few, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik told a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday.

"Since its independence, Belarus has adhered and continues to adhere to a peace foreign policy. We have always advocated and continue to advocate a safer world for all, not for select few," he said.

Aleinik recalled the idea that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko put forward in 2017 for launching a security dialogue in Europe, similar to the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe, which was held in 1973-1975 and eventually led to the signing of the Helsinki Final Act.

"For many years we have been promoting an initiative proposed by our head of state, Alexander Lukashenko, for a broad dialogue on security, the prevention of interstate conflicts, the easing of tensions in the military-political sphere and the restoration of confidence - the Helsinki-2 initiative," Aleinik recalled. Even then, he said, the risks were very clear of a looming conflict in Europe due to the policy of some Western countries, which were trying to build their own security at the expense of the security of other states.

Aleinik believes that there is a need for a global dialogue to create a security system for all countries in the world similar to the San Francisco Conference of 1945, which made a decision to establish the United Nations.

"In the current situation Helsinki-2 is not enough; we need a broader, more comprehensive dialogue by all the key players of the world on global security, a dialogue matching the spirit of San Francisco," Aleinik said. "Today we should talk about security for all, which would take into account the interests of and give guarantees to all countries of the world, including Russia and Belarus without exception," he stressed.

Aleinik and Lavrov discussed the creation of a qualitatively new infrastructure for European and global security. He recalled the recent peace initiatives by China, Latin American countries and South Africa for resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

"This demonstrates that today an overwhelming majority of the world's countries are keen to shape a new security system, which would provide security guarantees for everyone," Aleinik stressed.