Finland has no plans to shut down missions in Russia over assets freeze — Foreign Minister

STOCKHOLM, May 17. /TASS/. Finland has no plans to shut down its embassy in Moscow and consulate general in St. Petersburg over the assets freeze, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said during a press conference Wednesday.

"We have no plans to shut down either the consulate in St. Petersburg or the embassy in Moscow," Haavisto said. "For now, we can continue our work, but processing of finances will be cumbersome."

When asked in Finland has plans to take any countermeasures, the Foreign Minister answered that this issue will be resolved diplomatically. He noted that Finland received information about the assets freeze on April 27 and sent a note to Russia requesting explanations in early May.

Previously, the Helsingin Sanomat reported citing an email from the Foreign Ministry of Finland that Russia blocked accounts of Finnish diplomatic missions. The Foreign Ministry noted that it contacted the Russian side over the accounts freeze.