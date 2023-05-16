Parliament of Gagauzia appoints Evghenia Gutul as head of autonomous region

CHISINAU, May 16. /TASS/. The People’s Assembly of Moldova’s Gagauzia decided to approve the Central Electoral Commission’s decision to elect representative of the opposition Sor political party Evghenia Gutul as the head of the autonomous region; the decision was supported by all deputies during the emergency hearing Wednesday.

"The decision to support the Central Electoral Commission’s decision to elect Evghenia Gutul as the [head of the autonomous region] was supported unanimously," People’s Assembly Speaker Dmitry Konstantinov announced after the vote.

The decision was welcomed by participants of the snap rally at the parliament building, who accused Moldovan authorities of an attempt to cancel the outcome of the election.