Erdogan notes record-high voter turnout during first round of presidential polls

ANKARA, May 16. /TASS/. The first round of voting at Turkey’s presidential elections on May 14 was held in a democratic atmosphere, with a record high voter turnout of up to 90%, Turkey’s incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"I thank all our citizens for taking part in the elections, which were held in democratic conditions and with a record-breaking voter turnout - up to 90%," he said in an interview with CNN Turk. He said he has already begun preparations for a runoff poll on May 28.

He also said that he planned to visit regions hit by the February devastating earthquakes on Saturday or Sunday. "I don’t plan to hold any rallies," he added.