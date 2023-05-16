Libyan parliament passes vote of no confidence to PM Bashaga — report

CAIRO, May 16. /TASS/. The House of Representatives (permanent parliament of Libya) issued a vote of no confidence to the Prime Minister-designate Fathi Bashaga, Al Arabiya reported Tuesday.

According to the report, the parliament was initiating a probe into the head of the government. According to lawmaker Jibril Vahida, the House gathered on Tuesday to discuss the "failures, abuses and broken promises" of the prime minister-designate, and to establish a committee to investigate his violations. According to the lawmaker, the parliament also plans "to appoint a replacement [for the prime minister] until the situation is resolved."

Previously, the media reported that Fathi Bashaga sent a letter to the House, saying that he delegates his authority to his deputy Ali al-Qatrani.

Currently, there are effectively two governments in Libya: the Cabinet in the East, led by Fathi Bashaga, supported by the parliament - and the Government of National Accord, led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, with headquarters in Tripoli. On June 22 last year, the interim period set by the UN and based on the Geneva agreements, expired. A president and a parliament were supposed to be elected by that time, but the elections were canceled due to the lack of the necessary constitutional framework, and no new date has been officially set to this day.