Head of Bundestag’s defense committee rules out supplies of German fighter jets to Kiev

BERLIN, May 16. /TASS/. The chairman of the Bundestag’s defense committee, Marie-Agnes Struck-Zimmermann, of the Free Democratic Party, has spoken out against deliveries of German fighter jets to Kiev.

Speaking in an interview on the Deutschlandfunk radio station on Tuesday Struck-Zimmermann said that "no Western fighters, whether Tornado or Eurofighter, should be in Ukrainian airspace."

"The plane’s range and the complexity of training are the reasons," she explained. At the same time, the politician believes that Kiev should be supplied with other types of aircraft, such as Soviet-made MiG-29s or US-made F-16 fighters.

Commenting on the possibility of further deliveries of tanks to Kiev, Struck-Zimmermann said that "additional pieces of equipment could be bought out from countries which do not need them because these tanks are German-made."

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on several occasions that Germany was not going to provide fighter jets for Ukraine.