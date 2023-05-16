Poland will aim to seize more Russian diplomatic property — PM

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Poland will seek to seize more Russian diplomatic property in the country, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Polsat television on Monday.

"Recently, as a result of effective actions, one of the Russian buildings on the territory of Warsaw was taken away. And we will work to do more of this," he said.

Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev told TASS previously that Poland refused to recognize Russia’s ownership of the residential complex of the Russian embassy on Warsaw’s Beethoven Street. The embassy said the buildings housing the Russian Consulate General in Gdansk are also a matter of dispute with Poland.

At the end of April, Poland seized the building of the Russian embassy school in Warsaw. Russia regards that as a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961. The Russian Foreign Ministry vowed a harsh retaliation for Poland.