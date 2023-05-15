Hungary sees China's peace plan as basis for Ukrainian settlement, says top diplomat

BUDAPEST, May 15. /TASS/. Hungary supports China's peace plan on Ukraine and believes it can be the basis for further talks on the conflict settlement, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday at talks with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing.

"Hungary is in favor of peace. It is necessary to achieve peace as soon as possible. Unfortunately, belligerent rhetoric is extremely strong at the global level, so we need to strengthen the voice of the peace camp. We in the peace camp attach great importance to the role of the People's Republic of China. We support your peace efforts. We are grateful to you for your peace plan and hope that it will be the basis for discussions on how to achieve peace in our region," Szijjarto said in a meeting with the Chinese foreign minister. The top Hungarian diplomat posted a video of the beginning of the conversation on his Facebook page (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

On his way to Beijing on Sunday, he said that "Europe is gripped by war psychosis, so efforts to support peace are particularly important and must be constantly strengthened." "We support the peace plan proposed by China for two reasons: first, because it seeks peace, and second, because it exists. Finally, there is something that aims not to continue the war [in Ukraine] but to end it," Szijjarto said, pointing out that he also planned to meet Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), member of the CCP Politburo Wang Yi.

On February 24, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published a document with proposals for a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. It includes 12 points: calls for a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, respect for the legitimate security interests and concerns of all countries, settlement of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, a prisoner swap between Moscow and Kiev, and refusal to impose unilateral sanctions without a relevant decision of the UN Security Council. In a published document, China said that dialogue and negotiations was the only way to resolve the crisis in Ukraine and called on all sides to support Moscow and Kiev in moving toward each other, as well as to resume direct dialogue as soon as possible. It was stressed that the international community should create conditions and provide a platform for the resumption of negotiations.