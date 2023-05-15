Erdogan gets 49.34% after 99.9% of ballots counted; 44.99% garnered by Kilicdaroglu — TV

ANKARA, May 15. /TASS/. Turkey’s incumbent leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s lead against his challenger from the opposition, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, in the May 14 presidential election has narrowed to 4.35 percentage points after 99.86% of ballot boxed were counted, state-run TRT television reported on Monday.

Erdogan has 49.34% of the vote, compared to 44.99% garnered by Kilicdaroglu. The third candidate, the leader of the ATA Alliance, Sinan Ogan, has secured the support of 5.23% of voters.

The gap between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu stood at less than 4.5 percentage points after 99.2% of votes were counted.

The winner in the first round must get 50% plus one vote, otherwise a runoff will take place on May 28.

The general elections were held amid tight security in Turkey on Sunday. More than 53 million people cast their votes.