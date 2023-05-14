Turkish opposition says Kilicdaroglu leading polls with 47.42% compared to Erdogan’s 46.8%

ANKARA, May 14. /TASS/. Turkey’s incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scoring 46.8% of votes whereas opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu is ahead with 47.42%, Ankara’s Mayor Mansur Yavas said on Sunday.

"We have data from 91,913 (out of 192,000 - TASS) ballot boxes. Kilicdaroglu has 11.4 million, or 47.42% of votes. Erdogan has 11.27 million votes, or 46.8% No results have yet come from polling stations in Ankara, Istanbul, and Izmir. I think it will be over in the first round," he said.

Meanwhile, according to the Supreme Election Commission after counting votes from 2/3 of ballot boxes, Erdogan has 51.23%, and Kilicdaroglu - 43.05%