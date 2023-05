ANKARA, May 14. /TASS/. Opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu is 7.66 p.p. ahead of Turkey’s incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Sunday’s presidential elections, the pro-opposition Anka news agency said on Sunday citing its own calculations.

According to the agency, Kilicdaroglu is winning 51.49% of votes while Erdogan has 43.83%, with data from 31.2% of ballot boxes counted.