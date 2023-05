COMRAT /Moldova/, May 14. /TASS/. The voter turnout at Sunday’s runoff elections of the head of Moldova’s Gagauz autonomy has exceeded 33% necessary to declare them valid, chairperson of the Central Elections Commission (CEC) Yana Kovalenko said on Sunday.

"A total of 32,218 voters have taken part in the elections in Gagauzia <…> the voter turnout has reached 35.7% <…> We can state that the elections are valid," she said.