Scholz receives Zelensky in Berlin with military honors

BERLIN, May 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky arrived at the office of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for talks on Sunday.

The Ukrainian president was given military honors even as his trip to Germany is ranked as a working visit, which - unlike a state visit - doesn’t typically involve military honors.

Zelensky and Scholz are expected to make statements for news media following their talks. The Ukrainian president met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier earlier in the day.

Heightened security measures have been taken in Berlin in connection with Zelensky’s visit, with several helicopters patrolling the skies over the city.

He is expected to receive the 2023 Charlemagne Prize in the city of Aachen in western Germany later on Sunday.

The German cabinet said on Saturday the country will send Ukraine 2.7 billion euros worth of armaments over the next few months.