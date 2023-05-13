Ukraine has no need for mediators — Zelensky on Pope’s peace initiative

ROME, May 13. /TASS/. Commenting on the Holy See’s initiatives on Ukrainian reconciliation, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said his country does not need mediators.

"With all due respect to His Holiness, we have no need for mediators, all we need is fair peace," he said in a broadcast on Italy’s national television, RAI.

According to Zelensky, the crisis in Ukraine can be resolved only on the basis of his formula.

When asked by the host whether he would be ready to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin if necessary, Zelensky replied that he has "nothing to talk about" with the Russian leader.

Observers noted that Zelensky appeared to be very agitated during the interview.

Pope Francis and other high-ranking Vatican hierarchs said on many occasions they were ready to act as mediators to resolve the crisis in Ukraine.

Zelensky put forward a 10-point peace plan at the G20 meeting last November. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Zelensky’s statements ignored the present-day reality. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the proposal by the Kiev regime to hold a peace summit in the UN was a nonsensical idea and a PR stunt by Washington. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said Zelensky’s peace initiatives are a mockery of the notion of a peace plan.