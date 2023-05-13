Italy to continue support Ukraine while necessary — PM

ROME, May 13. /TASS/. Italy will continue to provide support to Ukraine for as long as necessary, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said at a press conference following her meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Saturday.

"We’ve confirmed our 360-degree support for the entire time while it’s needed," she said, adding that Italy will continue its sanctions pressure on Russia and arms supplies to Ukraine. The head of government reiterated support for the Kiev regime "on its path" to the EU and NATO.

In turn, the Ukrainian leader said that he feels that his Western partners want the establishment of peace in Ukraine.

"Our partners <…> are very much interested in peace, I see and feel it," he said.

Earlier, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexey Danilov said that other countries were actively calling for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.