Expert explains why West rooting for Kilicdaroglu to become Turkey’s president

ROME, May 12. /TASS/. The West is rooting for the opposition candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, to win the presidential election in Turkey, since his government, supported by an overly large coalition, is expected to be much weaker, an Italian expert told TASS on Friday.

According to Tiberio Graziani, President of Vision & Global Trends, an international think tank, the opposition has a good chance to win the polls as society has grown tired of incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled the country since 2003.

"As for a possible regime change, Kilicdaroglu’s possible victory would suit Western nations for several reasons: Kilicdaroglu is less charismatic than Erdogan and is less familiar with international political issues. Turkey would have a weaker government because of problems with the supporting coalition and, hence, it would potentially be more inclined to heed to its NATO partners - Washington and London," he said, adding that in the event Erdogan is re-elected, he could consolidate his position and continue to pursue his own policy, which is not exactly what the West wants from Turkey.

Thus, Erdogan would still play a major role in the efforts to settle the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, he noted.

The Italian expert also said that along with international matters, the winner will have to address numerous regional problems, such as relations with Greece, Israel, and Middle Eastern countries, including in the context of the new paradigm in relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and Syria’s return to the Arab League.

In an interview with Italy’s Corriere della Sera on Friday, Kilicdaroglu said that "allies don’t trust" Turkey because of the "approaches of the only man in power." He pledged that his Nation Alliance would "restore the country’s international reputation."

The presidential election in Turkey will be held on May 14. Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu are the main contenders for the presidency. In order to win, a candidate must secure at least 50% plus one vote. Otherwise, a runoff election will follow on May 28. Analysts don’t rule out such an option.