Serbia won’t back Council of Europe resolution on Ukraine’s territorial integrity — Vucic

BELGRADE, May 12. /TASS/. Serbia will not send any of its top officials to the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik set to take place on May 16-17 and won’t vote for any resolution on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday.

"The Republic of Serbia will be represented at the lowest level. I will not go to Reykjavik, and we will not vote for their resolution [on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia]. We will abstain. This will not prevent its adoption, but they will have to say that it was not adopted unanimously," Vucic said in his address to the nation.

The president said he expected a negative reaction from the West about the move, but he was ready to face it because Serbia would be expressing its "principled position" related to the UN Charter.

"We are ready to support the territorial integrity of Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia, but we are not ready to give up the territorial integrity of Serbia," Vucic stated.

Serbia previously proposed an amendment to the Council of Europe resolution on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova. The amendment would add the line "and all other member states of the Council of Europe."