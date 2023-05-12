EU’s intelligence says Ukraine lost fewer than 15,000 troops since last February — media

BRUSSELS, May 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have lost fewer than 15,000 soldiers since the beginning of the conflict, according to EU countries’ intelligence, EURACTIV reported citing an internal EU memo seen by the news portal.

The estimate, which EURACTIV says is based on Ukrainian data, media reports and intelligence leaks, puts the Ukrainian losses at 13,000 personnel killed and an additional 35,000 wounded in action.

Late in November, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen published a statement containing information that 100,000 Ukrainian military personnel died since the start of the special military operation. However, the estimate was deleted from her written statement in a short while and von der Leyen’s video address was removed from Twitter to be posted again later without the excerpt about Kiev’s losses. EC spokeswoman Dana Spinant tweeted later that the estimation used by von der Leyen was from external sources and it should have referred to casualties, i.e. both killed and injured.