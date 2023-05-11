Implementation of Russian part of grain deal unsatisfactory — MFA

ISTANBUL, May 11. /TASS/. The implementation of the Russian part of the Istanbul agreements on grain is unsatisfactory, there are no concrete results in this regard yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told the media on Thursday following two-day talks in Istanbul by representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN on the extension of the grain deal and the start of implementation of the Russian part of the Istanbul agreements.

He recalled that the agreements signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2022 consisted of two parts.

"We have said all along clearly and firmly that mutually linked agreements are on the agenda. One part of the package consists of agreements on the removal of Ukrainian grain from the ports under Ukrainian control. This part is being implemented well and steadily. During this time over 30 million tons of grain has been exported. In contrast to this the other part of the package - the memorandum between Russia and the United Nations - in our opinion, is not being implemented satisfactorily. We have held consultations on this issue with the UN representatives in Moscow and Geneva. So far, we can say that a lot has been said and promised. We appreciate the efforts of the UN and the UN Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres]. However, no concrete results for us have been observed yet," Vershinin said.