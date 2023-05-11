Grain deal most likely to be extended for two months — source

ISTANBUL, May 11. /TASS/. The grain deal on supply of agriculture products through the Black Sea corridor will most likely be extended for two months, a source in Istanbul told TASS following two days of talks between delegations of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN.

"The deal will be extended for two months - most likely," the source said.

Agreements on the export of food and fertilizers from Ukraine to the international market were concluded on July 22, 2022, for 120 days and extended in November for the same period. One of the agreements regulates the order of grain supplies from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. Moreover, a memorandum was inked by Russia and the UN on lifting export restrictions for Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets. Moscow notes that the second part of the agreement is not being implemented. On March 18, 2023, Russia announced that the deal was extended for 60 days, warning that this would be enough time to assess the efficacy of the memorandum signed with the UN.

The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that the future decision on extension of the deal depends on implementation of the Russian part of the agreement, adding that the lack of progress on that issue threatens the future of the initiative.