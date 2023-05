BAKU, May 11. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry on Thursday rejected as misinformation Armenian reports about an attack by Azerbaijani army units on an ambulance vehicle carrying an Armenian serviceman.

"The reports in the Armenian press alleging that Azerbaijani army units attacked an ambulance vehicle are false," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Armenia’s top brass said that the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on an ambulance carrying an injured serviceman.