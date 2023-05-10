Chinese foreign minister points to negative consequences of protracted crisis in Ukraine

BEIJING, May 10. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang emphasized the negative consequences of dragging out the conflict in Ukraine at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Wednesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported.

"Dragging out the war will only lead to more difficulties, it is necessary to cease fire as soon as possible and end hostilities," the Foreign Ministry quoted Qin Gang as saying in its readout.

As he specified, the conflict in Ukraine should be resolved through political methods that will help "find a way to long-term security in Europe." "On the Ukraine problem, China's position is to facilitate peace negotiations," Qin Gang added.