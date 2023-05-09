US President Biden still set for G7 Summit in Japan despite potential federal debt default

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he still intended to attend the Group of Seven (G7) Summit, which is scheduled to be hosted by Hiroshima, Japan, on May 19-21, despite a potential default over the US federal debt.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Biden said he was "still committed" to travel to Japan for the upcoming G7 Summit in view of the current economic situation in the country.

"But obviously this [the prevention of the default] is the single most important thing on the agenda," the US president said.