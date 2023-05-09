Serbia suggests amendment to Council of Europe’s resolution — President

BELGRADE, May 9. /TASS/. Serbia has suggested an amendment to the resolution of the Council of Europe (COE) on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic said on the air with the Happy TV.

"We offered an amendment to the resolution where they lash out against Russia and where the protection of territorial integrity of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova is mentioned. We added the line of "and all other countries - members to the Council of Europe" to the amendment, nothing more. Let us see whether they accept this amendment or not and if not, I will not fly to Reykjavik [the Council of Europe’s summit will be held there on May 16 and 17 - TASS]. It will be clear then that they have no principles," Vucic said.