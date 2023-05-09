West’s representatives urging Serbia to sanction Russia — President

BELGRADE, May 9. /TASS/. Western representatives visiting Serbia forget to pass the time of the day when meeting and start talking with the call to impose sanctions against Russia, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic said on the air with the Happy TV.

"The first [their] obligation is to explain to me instead of saying ‘Good day’ or ‘Good evening’ what a fool I am that I did not introduce sanctions [against Russia]," Vucic said, commenting on talks with West’s representatives. "Well, I heard you loud and clear, I understand your proposal, and I wish you all the best," he added.

Vucic said earlier that the Belgrade’s decision not to introduce sanctions against Russia had been proper and done in interests of Serbia. He also stressed Serbia would not join NATO and would remain neutral from the military point of view.