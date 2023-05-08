Switzerland opens 29 cases on suspicion of anti-Russian sanctions’ breach — official

GENEVA, May 9. /TASS/. Swiss authorities identified 130 cases with suspicions regarding the circumvention of sanctions introduced by the country against Russia and opened administrative proceedings in 29 cases, director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) Helene Budliger said in an interview with the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

"Currently, there are 130 suspicious cases. Administrative criminal proceedings were instituted in 29 cases," Budliger said. Fourteen cases among them "were completed," she added.

SECO is currently dealing with calculations and will "endeavor to report as soon as possible," the official said, answering the questions whether she can confirm the earlier report of the SonntagsZeitung newspaper that assets of the Central Bank of Russia in Switzerland could be 10 bln Swiss francs (about $11.2 bln).

Switzerland earlier supported sanctions of the European Union imposed on Russia. The Russian government included the Swiss Confederation into the list of foreign countries performing unfriendly actions against Russia, its companies and nationals in March 2022.