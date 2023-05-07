EU to impose sanctions on Chinese companies for shipment of equipment to Russia — report

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The EU proposed to impose sanctions against Chinese companies, allegedly shipping technical equipment to Russia, for the first time since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported Sunday citing an internal document, adding that the sanctions list will be discussed in mid-May.

The list includes seven Chinese companies: 3HC Semiconductors, King-Pai Technology, Sinno Electronics, Sigma Technology, Asia Pacific Links, Tordan Industry and Alpha Trading Investments. All companies specialize in development of semiconductors, chips and electronics.

According to the draft EU document, the sanctions will be imposed on third-country companies, involved in development, production and shipment of electronic components for the Russian military-industrial complex.

The sanctions will also cover one company in Armenia and several in the UAE and Syria.