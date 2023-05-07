Moldvan protesters blocks traffic in country’s capital

CHISINAU, May 7. /TASS/. Protesters have blocked traffic near Moldova’s parliament building in the country’s capital of Chisinau, a TASS correspondent reported.

Several thousand people are taking part in the protest, chanting slogans such as "Down with dictatorship," "We want early elections," "We can no longer pay our bills," and "We are the people."

The activity was organized by the opposition party Sor and a number of non-parliamentary parties and public figures who had earlier created the Movement for the People.

Police officers are not interfering with the protest, redirecting traffic to nearby streets.