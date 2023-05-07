Venezuela cancels COVID-19 restrictions at international flights

CARACAS, May 7. /TASS/. Venezuela cancels all the restrictions for international flights introduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vice Minister of Air Transport Freddy Borges said on the air with the Venezolana de Televisión channel.

The decision was made after Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had announced the end for the COVID-19 state of emergency in effect since 2020, Borges noted.

"We turned over the pandemic page," the official said. Passengers were earlier required to show a certificate of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative result of tests made 48 hours’ prior to the flight, Borges noted.

"International air passenger traffic was seriously affected by the pandemic and Venezuela has managed to restore it by 40% only so far," the official added.