Japan closely watches for potential consequences of attack on Kremlin — MFA

TOKYO, May 6. /TASS/. The Japanese government is closely watching for potential consequences of the drone strike on the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said during a visit to Paraguay on Saturday.

"We are closely monitoring the situation from the perspective of the potential impact of the incident on further developments [in Ukraine]," he told reporters at a virtual news conference, Kyodo reported.

Hayashi declined to speculate who is behind the attack, saying only that "Ukraine denies its involvement in the attack."

The Russian presidential press service said earlier that Ukraine sent two drones overnight into Wednesday to attempt a strike on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin. Russian military and security personnel promptly disabled them. Putin was unharmed and is carrying on with his work as usual. The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the head of state. Russia reserves the right to retaliate when and how it sees fit.