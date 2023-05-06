Zelensky’s speech in Swiss parliament violates country’s neutrality — lawmaker

GENEVA, May 6. /TASS/. Thomas Aeschi, the head of the Swiss People's Party’s faction in the country’s National Council legislature, on Friday that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's planned address to the council would violate the country’s neutrality and represent an attempt to influence its policy on providing weapons to Kiev.

The Swiss People's Party is the largest parliamentary force in Switzerland and part of the government coalition.

"I oppose the president of Ukraine making a video address in the National Council Chamber," he said on Twitter. "Ukraine is trying to directly influence the parliament to take a decision on weapons/ammunition deliveries. Our neutrality is violated!"

The SRF broadcaster reported on May 5 that the Ukrainian president will address the Swiss Federal Assembly via video link during the summer session. The request for the speech was made by the Ukrainian embassy in Bern and was approved by the National Council and the Council of Cantons. Zelensky will become the first foreign president to make a virtual address to the Swiss parliament.