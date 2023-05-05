UNCTAD chief discussed fertilizer export in Moscow — UN

UNITED NATIONS, May 5. /TASS/. The agenda of consultations of Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan in Moscow comprised issues of facilitating Russian fertilizers export, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq said at the briefing on Friday.

"Rebeca Grynspan traveled to Moscow on the fifth of May as part of the ongoing consultations with senior Russian officials regarding the UN's engagement to facilitate the unimpeded export of Russian food and fertilizer, including ammonia, to global markets," Haq said. These efforts are part of the Istanbul agreements’ package, including the Black Sea initiative, the spokesman noted.

"Rebeca Grynspan met with Sergey Vershinin, the deputy foreign minister of the Russian Federation, relaying the strong commitment of the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to the full implementation of the agreement," he added.