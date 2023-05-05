Amendments to NPP documents do not change contractor — Hungary’s Foreign Minister

BUDAPEST, May 5. /TASS/. Amendments to agreements under the Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP) project in Hungary do not stipulate the change of the general contractor represented by Russia’s Rosatom to any other company, Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said on Friday, commenting on recent amendments to documents on construction of the second stage of the nuclear power plant in Paks.

Amendments do not provide for "any structural changes related to the contractor or the project vehicle," the minister said. "Technical changes are in place to have quicker progress on the project. We expect the European Union will not prevent introduction of amendments to the contract that fully complies with European regulations," Szijjarto said.

It was announced on April 11 after the meeting between the Hungarian foreign minister and the chief executive of Rosatom that the parties had agreed to amend agreements on Paks-2 NPP construction and financing. This was required to be done because certain arrangements under the projects were made as early as in 2014 and serious changes occurred since then, the minister said at that time.