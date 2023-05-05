Talks on situation in South Caucasus may continue in Russia — Armenian PM

YEREVAN, May 5. /TASS/. Talks between Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia and Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan, which began in the United States and were mediated by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, may be resumed in Moscow, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday.

In an interview with Radio Liberty (listed as a foreign agent media), he said that neither Russia nor Western countries presented specific proposals for the resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani problem.

Earlier, Yerevan confirmed plans to hold a meeting between the top Armenian and Azerbaijani diplomats, but did not give any concrete dates.

Mirzoyan and Bayramov held talks in the United States on settling the situation in the South Caucasus from May 1 to 4.