West protracts conflict in Ukraine for its own profiteering — Turkish parliament speaker

ANKARA, May 5. /TASS/. Western countries want the conflict in Ukraine to continue because they are making profit from it, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop has said.

"Certain Western countries and global players want the war to continue, because there are those receive material and moral gains from this war. There are those who increase their fortunes and political weight as a result of it," the Turkish parliament speaker said on Thursday during a session of the General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) in Turkey’s Ankara.

Sentop said he was constantly trying to persuade his Western partners to "give up their hypocritical approach." He added that his country was ready to launch negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

PABSEC comprises Albania, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Moldova, Russia, Romania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine.

Acting Head of the Russian Federal Assembly’s permanent delegation to PABSEC Olga Timofeeva said in December 2022 that Russia would stop paying PABSEC membership fees and will weigh prospects for continued work at the organization. She explained that the Ukrainians tried to exclude Russia from the organization which earlier it founded together with Turkey.