BAKU, May 4. /TASS/. During talks in the United States, Baku and Yerevan have reached mutual understanding on some provisions of a bilateral peace agreement, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement, published on Thursday.

"The Ministers and their teams advanced mutual understanding on some articles of the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues remain divergent," the statement says.