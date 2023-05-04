Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers made some progress at talks in US — Armenian MFA

YEREVAN, May 4. /TASS/. Armenia and Azerbaijan have made some progress at peace talks in the US, but differences about some key issues persisted, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The ministers shared their views on the current situation and presented their positions on issues related to the settlement of relations. The ministers and their teams made progress in mutual understanding of some articles of the draft bilateral agreement On Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations while agreeing that positions on some key issues still diverged," the statement said.

According to the statement, Armenian and Azerbaijani ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, respectively, expressed gratitude to the US for arranging the talks and agreed to continue discussions.