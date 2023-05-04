Ukraine has everything necessary for counteroffensive in upcoming weeks — White House

NEW YORK, May 4. /TASS/. Ukraine has everything necessary to begin the counteroffensive in the upcoming weeks, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told CNN Thursday.

He noted that he has no intention to disclose information regarding the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

"[Ukrainian] President [Vladimir] Zelensky is the commander in chief, he gets to decide where his military operates and when and in what circumstances," he said.

"What I can tell you though, is that regardless of when or where and what units he decides to use to conduct offensive operations inside his country, he's got pretty much everything he needs to do that coming in the weeks and months ahead," Kirby underscored, pointing towards the latest $300-million US aid package for Ukraine. "He's got about 98% of everything, his forces say they need to be able to conduct offensive operations in the spring, in the weeks and months ahead."

Earlier, the Pentagon announced that the US allocated a new aid package to Ukraine worth $300 million, which includes HIMARS rockets, Hydra 70 rockets, artillery shells and anti-tank weapons. Overall, since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation, the US provided $35.7 billion worth of military aid to Ukraine.