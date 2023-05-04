India’s top diplomat appreciates Russia’s support for his country’s SCO presidency

PANAJI /India/. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar praised the support Russia has given for his country’s presidency in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

"[I] appreciated Russia’s support for India’s SCO presidency. [We] also discussed issues pertaining to G20 and BRICS," India’s top diplomat tweeted on Thursday, following his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Jaishankar also said he conducted a "comprehensive review of our bilateral, global and multilateral cooperation with" his Russian counterpart. The two foreign ministers met on the sidelines of the SCO foreign ministers’ meeting.

The SCO Council of Foreign Ministers is convening a meeting in Panaji, the capital of Goa in southern India on May 4-5. Lavrov is representing Russia at the event.