Politics comes to forefront after drone attack on Kremlin — Chinese expert

SHANGHAI, May 4. /TASS/. The drone attack on the Kremlin should be regarded as a premeditated terrorist act, the political effect of which is more significant than the military one, Sun Qi, the executive director of the Center for Russian and Central Asian Studies at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told TASS on Thursday.

"The drone attack on the Kremlin was carried out at a very important moment - on the eve of Russia's Victory Day. The Kremlin residence of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin was chosen as the site of the attack. The juxtaposition of these two facts allows us to conclude that the strike on the Kremlin was a premeditated terrorist attack on the capital of the country and an attempt to assassinate the head of state. The political effect of this operation is greater than the military one," Sun said.

Although it is not yet known exactly which country or organization was behind the attack, Russia's suspicions that the Ukrainian side was involved look reasonable enough, he believes. The expert recalled that this was not the first drone attack perpetrated by Ukraine on Russian territory.

"This shows that the Ukrainian military is capable of trying to hit targets in Moscow. It all depends on whether it (Ukraine - TASS) wants to do it or not," Sun stated.

"Regardless of the country that did it, the consequences will be serious. It will also do no good for the peace settlement process of the Ukrainian conflict, but will only add fuel to the fire," he pointed out.

Sun believes that the main purpose of the attack was to trigger panic in the run-up to the May 9 parade in Red Square. He is certain that Moscow will retaliate.

On May 3, Ukraine attempted to use two drones for a night-time strike on the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the presidential press service said. The military and special services promptly disabled the enemy vehicles. Putin was not harmed and continued to work as usual. The Kremlin said the attack was a pre-planned act of terrorism and an attempt on the life of the head of state. Moscow reserves the right to retaliate in a suitable way and when it deems appropriate.