Hungary’s top diplomat urges efforts to prevent direct NATO-Russia confrontation

BUDAPEST, May 4. /TASS/. Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Thursday called on NATO to make every effort to stay out of direct involvement in the armed conflict in Ukraine or direct confrontation with Russia.

In an interview with CNN’s international business programme, Quest Means Business, he said, "We must do everything to ensure that NATO does not become part of the conflict and does not come into direct conflict with the Russian Federation." "We insist on this decision, and I hope it will be respected in the future. Otherwise, if NATO were to drift into this conflict, it would carry the risk of the outbreak of World War II," Hungary’s top diplomat added.

The video of his interview with CNN is posted on Szijjarto’s Facebook page (Facebook is prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).