Zelensky to visit the Netherlands — TV

THE HAGUE, May 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is heading to the Netherlands, the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (Nederlandse Omroep Stichtin, NOS) reported on Wednesday.

According to NOS, the Ukrainian leader is already on his way to the country. The Dutch Foreign Ministry has not yet confirmed this information.

The Nieuwsuur (Newshour) program said that the visiting Ukrainian president would deliver a speech on justice in The Hague. His full schedule is not yet made public.

NOS said that it would be Zelensky’s first visit to the Netherlands as president.