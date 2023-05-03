US provides further $300 mln in security assistance to Ukraine, including munitions

WASHINGTON, May 3. /TASS/. The US is providing Ukraine with an additional $300 million in security assistance that includes various munitions, the Pentagon and the US Department of State said on Wednesday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he authorized a "drawdown of US arms and equipment for Ukraine valued at $300 million."

The Pentagon said the US will supply additional ammunition for HIMARS, which is a type of multiple launch rocket system, Hydra 70 aircraft rockets, 155mm artillery rounds, TOW missiles and AT-4 anti-armor systems.