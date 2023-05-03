Serbian school shooter to be sent to psychiatric clinic — Vucic

BELGRADE, May 3. /TASS/. The teenager that shot and killed nine people at a school in central Belgrade will be sent to a psychiatric clinic, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday.

"The teenager will be placed in a clinic, in the special unit of neuropsychiatry," the president said.

The boy’s father has been detained over improper storage of firearms, and his mother has also been taken to a police station, Vucic said.

"Today is one of the saddest days in the recent history of our country," he said.

Belgrade prosecutors ordered the father to be held in custody for up to 48 hours on suspicion of endangering public safety. Serbian news reports earlier said the shooter came to the school with two Molotov cocktails and two handguns. Belgrade’s police chief said the boy had pre-planned the attack.

The Serbian Interior Ministry confirmed the attack left nine people dead: The shooter killed eight fellow students and a security guard. The ministry said six more children and one teacher sustained wounds and were hospitalized.