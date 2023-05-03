EU envoys approve allocation of one bln euros for procurement of ammunition for Kiev

BRUSSELS, May 3. /TASS/. The ambassadors of the 27 European Union member states have approved a decision to allocate one bln euros for the joint procurement of ammunition and missiles for the Ukrainian armed forces, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Twitter.

"The EU Ambassadors approved a decision on assistance measures under the European Peace Facility to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces through one billion euros for the joint procurement of ammunition and missiles," the tweet reads.

The EU earlier vowed to send one mln munitions to Kiev before the end of the year. On Wednesday, the European Commission unveiled a 500-million-euro plan to boost the European defense industry. The plan will now be submitted for approval to the Council of the European Union and the European parliament.