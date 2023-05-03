Syria’s Assad, Iran’s Raisi sign memorandum on long-term cooperation — report

BEIRUT, May 3. /TASS/. Presidents of Syria and Iran Bashar al-Assad and Ebrahim Raisi signed a memorandum on long-term strategic partnership between the two countries in Damascus on Wednesday, according to the SANA news agency.

According to the report, the document provides for a 20-year plan on trade and economic cooperation.

The sides also signed agreements on establishment of free trade zones, development of railway transport and air service. The sides will also implement joint oil and gas and agricultural projects.