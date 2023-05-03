Russia to continue interactions under grain deal, while hoping its terms are met — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russia is interested in complying with all of the parameters of the grain deal and is continuing its interactions thereunder, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Naturally, we are interested in seeing all of the terms of this deal being complied with, and in the implementation of the relevant agreements that we reached rather long ago when this deal was first initiated. Interactions on this matter continue," the Kremlin official said.

He stated that, so far, there had been little cause for optimism but reiterated that talks were underway. "Naturally, the Russian side will continue interacting both with UN representatives and other [stakeholders] in the hope that the terms of the deal will ultimately be met," the presidential press secretary explained.

Replying to a question about Russia’s potential actions should the deal not be extended, Peskov suggested "not getting ahead of ourselves." "Naturally, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Russia won’t do anything that would contradict its interests," he emphasized.

The Kremlin representative gave a negative response to a question about whether a change in the format of the grain deal negotiations is being discussed, for example expanding them to include those countries interested in buying grain from Russia.

On July 22, 2022, a set of documents on supplies of food and fertilizers to the international market was signed in Istanbul. One of them approved a mechanism for the export of grain from Ukrainian-controlled Black Sea ports. Another part of these agreements concerns access to world markets for Russian foodstuffs. The Russian authorities have repeatedly pointed out the fact that the second part of the deal has never actually been implemented.

In November 2022, the deal was extended for 120 days. On March 18, Russia announced the extension of the grain deal for another 60 days, saying this would be enough time to assess the effectiveness of the memorandum signed with the UN.