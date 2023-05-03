Zelensky to pay official visit to Germany on May 13 — TV

BERLIN, May 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will visit Berlin on May 13, the German N-TV channel reported on Wednesday.

According to its information, Zelensky’s airplane is to land at the military esclave of Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt. The TV channel says that on May 14, he will be officially received with military honors by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. After that, Zelensky will travel to Aachen, where he will receive the Charlemagne Prize.

The German police could not provide any information about the planned security measures as preparations for the visit have already begun.

After the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine Zelensky visited the US, France and Poland. On May 3, he arrived on an unannounced visit to Finland.

The Bild newspaper reported on April 9 that the Ukrainian president would personally attend the Charlemagne Prize award ceremony in Aachen (in the North Rhine-Westphalia state). In 2023, the prize was awarded to "Vladimir Zelensky, President of Ukraine, and to the People of Ukraine". The ceremony was supposed to take place on May 18, but as Scholz is attending the G7 summit in Japan on May 19-21, the ceremony was moved to May 14.